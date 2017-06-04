Live blog: Election 2017 as it happens

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Naxxar counting hall is a hive of activity as Electoral Commission agents, party representatives and journalists prepare themselves for the sorting and eventually counting of votes.

We will be keeping you updated with this live blog as events unfold.

LIVE BLOG

10.37am More indications of PL confidence. One reader tells us their local Labour band club is blaring party music, while another source tells us people are flocking to the party's Mile End headquarters. It's still early days though, so keep your powder dry.

10.28am In other news: a Maltese Juventus fan was among those caught up in a stampede in Turin. Luckily he escaped with just cuts and bruises. Ivan Martin has the story.

10.20am Having spent the past month doing their utmost to get people hot under the collar, commentators on both political party TV stations are now calling for cool heads and 'bridging the political divide'. Go figure.

10.17am AND WE'RE OFF! Sorting is underway.

Photo: Keith Micallef

10.11am Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando seems confident of a Labour win. That's enough alcohol to knock out his dental patients.

Photo: Facebook/Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando

10.08am We're minutes away from the moment agents begin turning votes face up. They will then party agents crammed behind the perspex a peek at the number 1 vote and placing each vote in the pigeon hole of the respective candidate.

Party agents take note of the vote and add it to their sample. A sample of between 50 and 100 votes per box is all they usually need to get a sense of which way the election is heading - hours before the Electoral Commission makes any official statement.

9.57am Noticed something worth sharing?

9.53am Overnight, both the PL and PN have covered up their billboards and taken down the (innumerable) banners that littered public space over the past month - something we announced yesterday. Amazing how quickly they can get things done when they put their minds to things.

9.47am 92 per cent of the electorate voted yesterday - the lowest voter turnout since 1966.

Don't go losing any sleep over democratic participation yet, though. By way of comparison, less than 70 per cent of French voters cast their vote in the Le Pen-Macron battle, while in the US election turnout was just 55.5 per cent.

9.45am All boxes have now been opened, our counting hall eyes and ears have informed me. The stage is set for a 10am start.

Kiosks have also been spotted at The Strand in Sliema setting up shop, we're told.

9.40am It might be hard to avert your gaze from Naxxar, but there's been terrible news from Europe overnight. In London, six were killed and 48 injured in what appears to have been a coordinated terrorist attack. In Turin, hundreds were injured in a panic-induced stampede.

9.35am Meanwhile, in Floriana: Labour officials spotted milling around the Granaries as workers erect a stage.

Barriers in Floriana. Photo: Jonathan Borg

9.30am The sorting process is due to begin in 30 minutes, and people are already jostling for position at the Naxxar counting hall. Agents are currently opening boxes and things are running according to schedule.

Is Malta's electoral process a bit Greek to you? Have a read of Kurt Sansone's guide to the electoral system.

9.25am Good morning, and welcome to our live blog of today's events. Tensions are high and we're in for a long day, so settle back with your cold drink of choice and let us do the heavy lifting. We've got journalists across the island who will be updating you with information as it comes in.

