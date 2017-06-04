AD says electoral result justifies its rejection of coalition

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The outcome of the general election proved how right Alternattiva Demokratika was not to join the Forza Nazzjonali coalition, which essentially meant assimilation by the Nationalist Party, the deputy chairman of Alternattiva Demokratika, Carmel Caccopardo, argued this afternoon.

In comments in the counting hall he said the coalition had done nothing to improve the PN prospects, and the contrary was possibly the case.

He estimated that Alternattiva got 3,000 votes in this election, about 1% of the total.

In 2013 it got 5,500.

