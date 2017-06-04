Few new faces expected in the new Parliament

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A cursory look at the candidates' pigeon holes at the Naxxar vote-counting centre early this afternoon showed no major surprises and it seems that the new parliament will have very few new faces.

As vote-sorting and counting proceeds, the ballot papers are put in the pigeon holes of each candidate. Once a candidate is declared elected, the remaining votes are distributed among other candidates according to second preferences. Candidates elected from two districts give one up and their votes are also redistributed according to second preferences.

Five candidates are elected from each district. While it is far too early to say who will make it from each district, some candidates are evidently doing well.

Particularly interesting in a battle brewing on the Qormi district for the votes formerly won by Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

On the First district (Valletta) Mario de Marco and Claudio Grech are leading for the PN with Paula Mifsud Bonnici in third place. Jose’ Herrera leads

In 2013 Labour won three seats and the PN two.

On the Second district (Cottonera) practically all the votes have gone to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and it is too early to say who will inherit them. Candidates like Chris Agius, Glenn Bedingfield and Helena Dalli, high in the alphabetical list, stand a good chance of getting second preferences and getting elected since voters tend to vote from the top downwards. One has to see how Joe Mizzi will fare.

Incumbent Stephen Spiteri leads for the PN by a substantial margin.

In 2013 the PL won four seats and the PN, one.

On the Third district (Żejtun) Carmelo Abela and Chris Fearne lead for Labour while Owen Bonnici appears in a tie with newcomer Dr Silvio Grixti. At stake here are votes which in the past were given to Foreign Minister George Vella, who has not sought re-election.

Long-serving MP Mario Galea leads for the PN followed by Carm Mifsud Bonnici.

In 2013, the PL won four seats and the PN, one.

In the Fourth district (Paola), Konrad Mizzi appears to be ahead of Chris Fearne, although both are doing well, followed by Silvio Parnis.

Jason Azzopardi is leading for the PN ahead of Carm Mifsud Bonnici.

In 2013 the PL won four seats and the PN, one.

Joseph Muscat has taken practically all the Labour votes in the Fifth district (Żurrieq) while Marlene Farrugia, Toni Bezzina and Hermann Schiavone lead on the PN/Forza Nazzjonali list with the outcome very uncertain.

In 2013 Labour won four seats and the PN, one.

In the Sixth district (Qormi) Robert Abela, the former president’s son, appears to be doing well along with incumbents Silvio Schembri, followed by Roderick Galdes and Qormi mayor Rosianne Cutajar.

Ryan Callus is way ahead for the PN, followed by Clyde Puli. Godfrey Farrugia does not appear to be doing particularly well.

In 2013, the PL won three seats and the PN, two.

On the Seventh district (Żebbug/Rabat) Labour's Ian Borg and Edward Scicluna lead. Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando does not seem to be doing well, although he could end up inheriting votes. It is tight among the PN/Forza Nazzonali candidates including Jean-Pierre Debono, Beppe Fenech Adami and Godfrey Farrugia.

In 2013, the PL won three seats to the PN’s two.

Edward Scicluna, Edward Zammit Lewis and Chris Cardona lead Labour on the Eighth district (Birkirkara) while Beppe Fenech Adami and Therese Comodini Cachia lead for the PN. Claudette Buttigieg is a distant third. Tonio Fenech was missing from the PN list in this election.

In 2013 Labour won three seats here to the PN’s two.

Edward Zammit Lewis and Michael Falzon are doing well for Labour in the Ninth district (San Ġwann) followed by former Msida mayor Clifton Grima, while Kristy Debono is well ahead for the PN, followed by Robert Arrigo.

In 2013 the PL won two seats and the PN’s three.

In the 10th district (Sliema/St Julian's) Evarist Bartolo, Manuel Mallia and Michael Falzon are all doing well for Labour. Robert Arrigo is the runaway leader for the Nationalist Party. George Pullicino appears to be a distant second followed by Francis Zammit Dimech and Marlene Farrugia. In 2013, the PL won two seats and the PN’s three.

In 2013 the PL won two seats and the PN’s three.

Chris Cardona, Anthony Agius Decelis and Michael Farrugia, head the Labour candidates in the 11th district (Mosta) while Simon Busuttil has taken most of the PN votes.

In 2013 the PL won two seats and the PN’s three.

Evarist Bartolo and Deborah Schembri are a sure bet on the 12th district (Mellieha/St Paul's Bay) with Simon Busuttil taking the PN votes followed by Robert Cutajar.

Here again, in 2013 the PL won two seats and the PN’s three.

In the 13th district (Gozo) Anton Refalo is the runaway leader, but the battle is intense among Labour candidates Clint Camilleri, Justyne Caruana and Franco Mercieca.

Chris Said and Marthese Portelli lead for the PN followed by Frederick Azzopardi, with Giovanna Debono's votes up for grabs in this district.

Labour won three seats here in 2013 from two for the Nationalists but the PN is hoping to overturn this result.