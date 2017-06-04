Still no statement from Busuttil
Nationalist leader Simon Busuttil has still not given any statement to the press despite conceding defeat to Joseph Muscat following a Labour landslide.
PN sources earlier said Dr Busuttil was expected to speak about his political future in a press conference, but the party said there are no plans for any such statements for the time being.
Dr Busuttil led the PN to his first election as leader in yesterday's general election but the unexpected landslide defeat could force him to reconsider his position.
The former MEP and lawyer took over from Lawrence Gonzi in 2013 following another major defeat to Joseph Muscat's Labour Party. He briefly served as deputy leader under Dr Gonzi just before the 2013 election.
Asked during the campaign whether he would reconsider his political future if faced with a major defeat, Dr Busuttil remained non-committal.
