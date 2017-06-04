All set for sorting process to start, voter turnout in election is 92%

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Updated on Sunday at 8.15am

Voter turnout in today's election was 92 per cent, one per cent less than in 2013. This was the lowest turnout since 1966.

Until 2pm, turnout was more than three per cent higher than it was four years ago.

The highest turnout registered was on the fourth district, 93.85 per cent, the lowest on the 12th, 87.84 per cent.

Drops were registered in all districts.Meanwhile, soon after the voting time stopped last night, election billboards were covered or replaced by advertising hoarding.

At the counting hall in Naxxar this morning, party agents are gearing up and receiving their final instructions before the vote sorting starts at 10am. An indication of the result is expected about an hour later.