Fans injured after firecracker sparks panic in Turin
Appeal for any injured Maltese to contact embassy
Juventus fans were injured during the Champions League final after a firecracker was reportedly set off at the Turin piazza where thousands were watching the Champions League clash between Juventus and Real Madrid.
Several fans were seen been treated by medics for cuts and other injuries sustained in the near-stampede.
Thousands of people had gathered in Piazza San Carlo to watch the match pitting Juventus against Real Madrid on giant TV screens. At a certain point, hundreds ran from the centre after some reported hearing a loud sound, an explosion or a shot.
A witness told La Stampa: "We heard screaming and at some point thousands of people began to press to run out of the square... We don't understand what has happened but it looked like a real bomb."
Emergency services were seen ferrying people on stretchers while police struggled to maintain order.
Real Madrid won 4-1 in the match played in Cardiff, Wales.
If any Maltese injured in Torino tonight need help, contact the Embassy of Malta in Rome on our emergency: +39 348 2412437
— Vanessa Frazier (@VanessaFrazie12) June 3, 2017
