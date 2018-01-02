Live: Football transfers news and rumours

Mesut Ozil has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this month.

1.00pm Celtic midfielder Regan Hendry has joined Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old is yet to make senior debut for the Scottish Premiership champions.

Experienced goalkeeper Graeme Smith has also had his contract extended to the end of the season.

12.45pm Swansea may be looking to West Ham's Diafra Sakho as part of their strategy to bring in out-of-favour players who are looking for more play time ahead of the World Cup, according to the Guardian.

But any potential move by Sakho, who has not yet made the starting XI for the Hammers this season, may rely on any possible agreement by Swansea to lose Alfie Mawson and Ki Sung-yueng, who are said to be on West Ham's radar.

12.30pm Manchester United were back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Everton. Paul Pogba was one of United's best players on the pitch and at the end of the match he transformed the New Year of one Everton ball boy. Watch the clip below.

WATCH: He might have preferred 3 points for his team, but Paul Pogba made it a very Happy New Year for this @Everton ball boy! pic.twitter.com/ZMopeETiJv — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2018

12.16pm Negotiations between Everton and Besiktas look uncertain following reports the Turkish club have upped their asking price to £27million for Cenk Tosun, the Daily Mail is reporting.

The Toffees were hoping to land the 26-year-old for £25million and are said to be reluctant to increase their bid, with boss Sam Allardyce saying "we've done all we can", the paper reports.

12.05pm We start the day with some news from Arsenal.

Manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that the North London club have had no offers for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil or Jack Wilshere in the current transfer window.

"We have not been contacted by anybody," he said. "First of all we have not lost them yet, and secondly we will respond to that by bringing in players of top quality.

"This club has lost many big players and has always responded well. Massive players have left this club and the club will always be in a strong position on that front. But you want to keep your best players, yes."

