Wendel nets hat-trick as Mosta trounce Lija

Mosta's Wendel moves past Ousmane Sidibe, of Lija Athletic. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

LIJA ATHLETIC 1

Kooh Sohna 44

MOSTA 5

Wendel 37, 78 pen., 80 pen.

Leozinho 64, 81

Mosta started the new year on a high note as debutant Wendel brought the A-game with him from Brazil to register a hat-trick and help the Blues chalk up a 5-1 victory over lowly Lija Athletic.

The Blues found a way through when newly-signed Wendel hit an audacious free-kick which went past the out-stretched hands of Luke Bonnici.

On the brink of half-time, Lija restored parity through Raphael Kooh Sohna when the former Valletta striker received the ball from a throw-in before hitting a first-timer that flew into the net.

Past the hour mark, Johann Scicluna’s team went ahead for the second time in the match through Leozinho. The Brazilian was at the end of substitute Jan Tanti's cross to head the ball into the far post.

Mosta made sure of the win 15 minutes from time, when Ousmane Sidibe was given the marching orders after he floored Wendel. The Brazilian took charge of the penalty and converted from the spot.

Wendel was not finished yet as he completed his hat-trick from another penalty, after Predrag Babic had brought down the pacey Tanti.

Minutes later, Scicluna’s clan wrapped up their victory when Leozinho slotted the ball into an empty net after receiving from Wendel.

BOV Player of the match Wendel (Mosta).