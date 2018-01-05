Beerman heads to Queen of the South on loan

Myles Beerman (right) in action for Rangers against Celtic last season.

Myles Beerman has left Rangers to join Queen of the South on loan until the end of the season.

Beerman, 18, was one of the upcoming talents from the Rangers Academy to feature for the Gers last season as he went on to play eight games, including twice in the Old Firm derby against Celtic, both in league and Scottish Cup.



This season, however, the Maltese left-back was hampered by an injury which disrupted both his senior and U-20's campaign.

"I am delighted that Myles has decided to join us rather than some of our Scottish Championship rivals who were also interested in signing him," Queens manager Gary Naysmith told the club website.

"He is a young player with a big future ahead of him and hopefully we can help to further his development and he in return can help us in the second half of the season.

"Although only 18, Myles has already made several appearances for Rangers' first team as well as making his full international debut for Malta. He will give us another option on the left-hand side of the pitch and is comfortable playing as a left-back, wing-back or a left midfielder."

Queen of the South are currently sixth in the Scottish Championship, just two points off a playoff spot.

