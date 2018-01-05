X

Closing in:

Friday, January 5, 2018, 12:25 by Valhmor Camilleri

Pena Beltre joins Valletta

Enmy Pena Beltre has agreed to join Valletta.

Valletta continued to bolster their squad during this month's transfer window after securing a deal to sign Enmy Pena Beltre from Premier League strugglers St Andrews.

The pacey wing back was reportedly attracting the interest from several top teams in the top flight but it was Valletta who secured his signature as the Dominic Republic player put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Beltre becomes Valletta's third signing this month after they secured the services of  Estonian striker Albert Prosa and Argentine winger Alba. 

Pena Beltre will make his debut for Valletta today against Senglea Athletic, provided his registrations papers are filed in time at the MFA offces.

