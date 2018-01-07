Lions roar back to hold Wanderers

Naxxar winger Manolito Micallef (right) speeds past John Mintoff, of Sliema. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Scerri 10

NAXXAR LIONS 1

Messias 66

An organised Naxxar Lions side held Sliema Wanderers to 1-1 draw to keep up their revival since coach Oliver Spiteri took charge of the team late last year.

The Blues broke the deadlock inside the first ten minutes.

Frank Temile won the ball inside his own half and found Ricardo Correa in space.

The winger unleashed a long-range drive that took a decisive deflection off a defender that completely deceived goalkeeper Nicht.

The ball fell kindly into Mark Scerri’s feet for the easiest of tap-ins.

Conceding a goal after just 10 minutes did not bode well for the newly-assembled Naxxar side and they did well to keep the scoreline down as Sliema went for the kill.

The Lions began to work their way into the game and their growing momentum was almost rewarded with a goal on the half hour.

Moser guided his shot past Glenn Zammit, the Sliema goalkeeper but the ball came off the post.

At the other end, Nicht was forced to pull off a good save when he stopped Temile’s shot from a central position.

Spiteri’s troops ended the first half on an attacking mode as Rodrigo Da Costa’s free-kick was too central to trouble Zammit.

After the break, Naxxar fought hard to level, but they found clear-cut chances hard to come by.

However, past the hour mark, a combination between Duane Bonnici and Jean Diego Moser released Yuri de Jesus Messias who struck a fierce shot that flew into the net.

The timing of Naxxar’s equaliser stunned Sliema.

The Lions pushed more men forward and they almost got the winner late on when Zammit pulled of a fine save to keep out Mailson’s effort.