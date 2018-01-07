Denni hands Doncic perfect debut

Umeh Calistus boots the ball forward against Senglea Athletic. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

VALLETTA 1

Denni 58 pen.

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

Valletta fought harder than expected to overcome the challenge of Senglea Athletic as Denni’s second half penalty ensured a perfect debut for Danilo Doncic as the Citizens’ coach.

Their narrow win over Senglea Athletic enabled Valletta to remain in touch with leaders Balzan as they are sitting second, a point behind the Reds.

Valletta grabbed the all-important goal when referee Fyodor Zammit ordered a penalty following a Senglea handball.

Denni sent Matthew Farrugia to the delight of the City fans.

Doncic’s side had further opportunities to put their mind at rest, most notably through Santiago Malano, who after a solo effort sent a weak shot towards Farrugia.

As the game approached its closing stages, Senglea tried to inch themselves up the field but they lacked quality, in particular in the final third.

On the other hand Valletta showed great defensive organisation to propel themselves towards a nerve-wrecking, but needed victory, in order to resume their title challenge following the winter break.

BOV Player of the match Denni (Valletta).