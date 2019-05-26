Live: PL expected to score huge victory as EP election counting gets going

Hundreds of votes appear to fall into the 'dubious' category. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The results of Malta's fourth European elections are rolled out on Sunday. Follow Times of Malta's live blog for the latest news, analysis, results and reactions.

9.05am: We can't see any of the PN's top officials or even candidates in the corridors at the counting hall. But there is a "sea of red" in the corridors, with PL agents and MPs seemingly preparing for a big celebration.

8.50am: PL deputy leader Chris Cardona is cautious about sounding a major victory tune but says there are "indications" about the result.

8.35am We expect to know the margin of victory around 20 minutes after the last vote has been turned over to check for dubious votes.

That said, the PL has taken samples from votes, giving them a rough indication. Which is probably why the mood is considerably positive within the PL camp. MP and number cruncher Hermann Schiavone tells TVM that Labour had notched up a "major" victory.



“It will be a bloodbath,” a party insider told us.

8.30am We've had a chat with Louis Gatt, who heads Labour's electoral office.

Almost all the votes have been taken out of ballot boxes and placed face-down.

Once that is done, officials will sort dubious votes from the rest, which will then be scanned by the new electronic equipment.



The scan will do three things: provide each vote with an identifier number; count the total number of votes and digitise the number 1 preference on each vote. In a word, counting up the overall result.



Once that is done, the process of adjudication will begin for dubious votes.

8.25am We're being told the Electoral Commission is revising the turnout figure upwards, to 72.6 per cent. That's still more than 2 percentage points lower than in 2014, but a bit better than the 70.1 per cent originally announced.

8.20am It's a big day for Joseph Muscat, but the Labour leader and Prime Minister seems intent on making it clear that he isn't sweating it. Here's an Instagram post he shared this morning.

8am How did turnout break down by district?

The 5th, 6th and 7th districts had the highest percentage of voters show up to vote. In all three, more than 75 per cent voted.

Voters in the 10th and 12th districts, by contrast, barely seemed to care: fewer than 60 per cent in both those districts voted.

7.53am If you were fed up with the Facebook feed bombardment of political ads, this story from The Sunday Times of Malta might be of interest: the Electoral Commission has asked police to investigate parties which completely disregarded the day of reflection and ran adverts and sponsored posts just the same.

7.44am That drop in turnout continues the EU-wide trend of voters growing progressively less interested in European Parliament elections. Malta has had four EP elections so far, and turnout has fallen in each successive one.

7.35am: Looking at the official turnout figures per district, the biggest drops are in the ninth to 12 districts - and we all know which party traditionally receives the majority of votes in those localities.

Meanwhile, turnout for the local elections was down to 60.4 per cent.

7.20am: PN officials at the counting hall appear to be rather deflated. Some officials are claiming a Labour victory could well exceed 50,000 votes!

All quiet before the counting starts. Photo: Jonathan Borg

7.15am: Finally: The Electoral Commission says the turnout is around 70.1 per cent, a drop of around four per cent from five years ago.

The highest turnout is in the sixth district (75.6%), the lowest in the 12th (59.7%). And Labour officials will be happy with that statistic.

6.50am: It appears that the poorest turnouts were in PN strongholds, which could well lead to an even bigger Labour victory.

And this Facebook post just uploaded by PN MP and Adrian Delia ally Hermann Schiavone warns of what appears to be the inevitable:

6.33am: Seems like we could be heading for a delay to the start of the counting process in Malta. We still don't know what's leading to this or why official turnout figures haven't yet been released.

6.25am: Tens of millions of Europeans will vote on Sunday as 21 other countries choose their representatives in a battle between the nationalist right and pro-EU forces to chart a course for the bloc.

The far-right parties of Italian deputy PM Matteo Salvini and France's Marine Le Pen will lead this charge, and anti-EU ranks will be swelled by the Brexit Party of British populist Nigel Farage.

Voting is compulsory in five member states: Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece and Luxembourg. Belgium and Luxembourg can even issue fines in case of a no-vote. Eleven countries impose gender quotas on candidate lists.

The first ballot boxes arriving at the counting hall.

6.10am: For the first time in living memory we still don't know the turnout figures on Sunday morning. What we do know is that 32 per cent of eligible voters had shown up to vote by 2pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, ballots are being faced down at the Naxxar counting hall. This is the first nationwide election in which 16-year-olds will take part, following a change in legislation.

6am: It's the first time that an electronic system, rather than manual counting, is being used for an election in Malta. This means if all goes to plan, the first results are expected as soon as 7.30am. The official result will, however, be made public on Sunday night.

5.55am: The Labour Party is widely expected to land another landslide victory but will it surpass the 35,000 gap registered in the 2017 general election?

A Sunday Times of Malta survey published last week projected a 55-40 split, with minute support for third parties.

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has insisted he should not be judged by these elections but the next general election, but clearly, observers will be looking into whether the party has made any progress so far under his leadership.

Adrian Delia casting his vote on Saturday.

A total of 41 candidates are vying for six seats in the European Parliament at the end of a political campaign, which often went off at a tangent, with parties and speakers zeroing in on purely local (and sometimes irrelevant) issues rather than generic European affairs.

We expect at least three of the current MEPs to retain their seats for the next five years.

5.45am: Good morning. It's that Sunday morning every few years when most of us digest politics for breakfast.

More than 10 per cent (up four per cent from last election) failed to pick up their voting documents and quite a few thousand others decided not to bother showing up at a polling station on Saturday. But you can be rest assured this election will be the talk of town for the next few days.

It's the fourth European election in Malta - and so far, the Labour Party has always won a majority of votes.

Malta's elected MEPs in past elections:

2004 2009 2014 Simon Busuttil (PN) Simon Busuttil (PN) Alfred Sant (PL) Joseph Muscat (PL) David Casa (PN) Roberta Metsola (PN) John Attard Montalto (PL) Louis Grech (PL) Miriam Dalli (PL) Louis Grech (PL) Edward Scicluna (PL) David Casa (PN) David Casa (PN) John Attard Montalto (PL) Marlene Mizzi (PL) Joseph Cuschieri (PL) Therese Comodini (PN)

Elections are being held all across the 28 EU states, including, surprisingly, in Britain after the Brexit process went haywire.

