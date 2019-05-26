Watch: Muscat appeals for national unity as Labour supporters celebrate

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Thousands of flag-waving Labour supporters celebrated outside Labour's headquarters in Ħamrun on Sunday afternoon following their party's major victory at the European Parliament elections.

In an address, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat thanked supporters for giving Labour its 10th successive victory, saying the margin was unprecedented.

Speaking from the balcony of party headquarters he said the Labour majority had grown to 48,000 votes so far, making it a bigger victory than the general election.

With his wife Michelle and his two young daughter’s by his side, Dr Muscat said that this was a moment he and his family would cherish all their lives.

The result, he said, was down to party unity. It also imposed a heavy responsibility and he would continue to ensure that the government remained rooted to the ground. The government, he promised, would not be arrogant.

He said that while he appreciated the backing of his supporters, he was appealing for national unity. “Let us again extend our hand of friendship, this is not the movement of division but of unity,” he said.

In a reference to outgoing Nationalist MEPs, he said the electorate had declared it did not want anyone to go overseas to work against the country.

He said he hoped the four MEPs who are expected to be elected on Labour’s behalf would continue working in Malta's interest said he hoped the PN MEPs would do likewise.

“We are ready to work with you, you should be ready to work with us,” he said.