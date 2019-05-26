Miriam Dalli is the first MEP elected

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Miriam Dalli became the first candidate to be elected to the European Parliament late on Sunday, with the news greeted with cheers at the Naxxar counting hall.

Sources at the counting hall said the sitting MEP obtained around 51,000 votes. That total could grow, with an estimated 30,000 votes yet to be checked.

That represents a significant improvement from her performance in her maiden European Parliament election in 2014, when she was the third MEP elected with a total of 37,533 votes.

Supporters of the sitting MEP clapped and chanted as she hugged them to celebrate victory.

“This is a great sign of trust but also a great responsibility,” she said shortly after the announcement.

Metsola, Sant to follow

Dr Dalli is likely to be followed by Nationalist Party incumbent MEP Roberta Metsola, who is projected to receive 31,000 votes.

Alfred Sant, who also served in the previous EP legislature, is expected to be the third MEP elected with 21,300 votes, sources within the counting hall said.

Labour's Alex Agius Saliba and Josianne Cutajar are also expected to obtain seats, with the PN's David Casa likely to be reelected.