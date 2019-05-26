Elections 2019: How key players reacted

Labour agents celebrating at the counting hall. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Updated at 3.30pm

Joseph Muscat called it “the largest majority in Malta’s history” and said it had left him "speechless".

Adrian Delia has yet to speak, though his inner circle claim the PN had done better than predicted.



Here is how some key players have reacted to Malta’s 2019 European Parliament elections, which the PL has won with a landslide.

Initial projections have the party polling 55 per cent of the vote, with the Nationalist Party at 37 per cent and smaller parties and independent candidates splitting the remaining seven per cent.

This article will be updated throughout the day, as other stakeholders speak. Follow our blog for the latest updates.

Labour leader Joseph Muscat:

"It's a big victory for the PL, it's the biggest in Malta's electoral history... I'm speechless. It's a vote again division. It's a vote against those scaring people over issues which don't exist. There were also many people who did not vote at all and we need to hear them out. Now we can’t let this result go to our heads.

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia:

Dr Delia had yet to make a statement about the result at the time of writing. He was seen entering PN headquarters earlier in the day but declined to comment, as can be seen in this video.

Adrian Delia declined to comment earlier in the day. Video: Denise Grech

Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo:



"We’re still in the running for the third seat. About 90,000, maybe 100,000 did not bother to vote. That’s massive. I think the smaller parties have a problem, 95 per cent of votes were taken up by the two main parties. I think we should wait and see [before discussing Adrian Delia]".

'Let's wait and see': Robert Arrigo.

Nationalist Party general secretary Clyde Puli:



"Surveys had predicted that we would lose by more than 70,000 votes. They have been proven wrong and we gained ground in the last weeks. Adrian Delia has a mandate to run the full course until the general election. This was an election about MEPs and local councils. The contest between Adrian Delia and Joseph Muscat will take place in 2022."

Clyde Puli said the result could have been worse.

Labour MEP Miriam Dalli:



"The people have spoken and shown their trust in Joseph Muscat and the work Labour Party MEPs did over the past five years. This is a result which we now need to turn into action, and which should serve as a point of departure. Now we need to see how this result translates into European Parliament seats."

'This is a sign of trust': Miriam Dalli.

Democratic Party MP Marlene Farrugia:



"If you combine those who did not vote, those who voted for smaller parties and those who voted PN, there is a clear majority who do not agree with the road to ruin Joseph Muscat has sent us down. To those who expect and want more from our country, I say: take heart. The seed that will return our country to normality exists."

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola:

The Labour Party does not deserve this sort of majority. The difference comes from the thousands who chose not to vote - they can change the country.

I worry that the PL's arrogance will now grow.

It also looks like [far-right demagogue Norman] Lowell will get quite a few votes. It's worrying that there are thousands of people who are happy to see disabled babies killed, low IQ people sterilised, and so on. It's food for thought for those who are not voting.

Arnold Cassola.