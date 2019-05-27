Official results out, Labour lead trimmed to 42,656

The official results of the European Parliament elections were issued on Monday morning, showing Labour's lead over the PN trimmed but still a substantial 42,656 votes.

At one time, projections had indicated that the gap could be in excess of 51,500 votes.

The PL had four candidates elected to the PN's two.

The PN in a statement said the result was close to that of the last general election in 2017. The difference between the two parties was actually 35,280 votes in 2017, according to Electoral Commission data.

See the breakdown of the EP election result provided by the Electoral Commission above.

At the previous EP elections, in 2014, the difference between the PL and the PN was 33,688.

Labour won 53.39 per cent of the votes, with 134,462 votes cast for its candidates.

The Nationalist Party trailed on 40.02 per cent with 100,785 votes.