Watch: Delia says his target remains 2022 election

PN leader Adrian Delia made it clear he intended to stay on until the next general election despite leading a party through its worst electoral defeat in history.

He urged his supporters not to be discouraged by the party's heavy defeat at the European elections, saying the road ahead was a long one, but the PN would achieve its aims as long as everyone moved forward together.

Speaking in a Net TV broadcast hours after indications that the PN had lost by a margin of more than 50,000 votes to Labour, Dr Delia said the people had spoken and the result was clear.

“We accept the result with humility, we will examine it and learn the lessons which need to be learnt.”

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Despite the loss, he went on, the PN was still “the second-biggest party” and it still had an obligation to represent the people in the best manner possible.

He thanked all those who voted and the candidates of both parties and said the PN now needed to understand why people had not voted for it or opted not to vote.

“We need to understand their aspirations, and why they did not choose us to be their voice.”

He later went on to the Naxxar counting hall and told reporters he had a duty to stay on until the 2022 general election.

Asked whether he contemplated stepping down in view of the result, he said he had no intention to do so or to call for a vote of confidence.

He said the result was a huge win for Labour but it also needs to be analysed.

Dr Delia told reporters he had a huge mountain to climb, and did not start from a blank slate, pointing out he believes that in the last few weeks his party had actually started making inroads.

Some surveys had forecast an even bigger defeat, he said.

Dr Delia at the counting hall.

Joined the PN at a difficult time

He said that in the past few months, the PN went through many challenges. He had not joined the PN in an easy time, but when it was in financial difficulties and suffering a vote deficit.

“But we must not be disheartened. We need to work harder and with humility to understand matters calmly. Importantly, we need to work together as we have done in the past months, because that is how results are achieved.”

Dr Delia said the party would continue meeting as many people, unions and civil society institutions as he could.

“All those who wish to contribute to the country and the party are invited to come forward,” he said.

“In its most difficult periods, the PN always found the best people. The difficult periods brought out the best in us,” he said while again inviting more people to join the party and contribute their ideas.

“Do not be disheartened the road to get there is long, but we need to walk it together,” Dr Delia said.

Meanwhile, several critics have taken to social media saying that the PN leader should go before the next general election.

PN election candidate David Thake urged those who love the party to force him out, lest the party continues losing votes.