Activists ask AG for copy of Egrant inquiry report

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja

Activists il-Kenniesa and Paris-based Sherpa have called on the Attorney General to give them a copy of the Egrant inquiry report after a similar plea by the Opposition leader was turned down.

The two organisations said they had sent a letter to Attorney General Peter Grech asking for a copy of the report of the inquiry that investigated allegations that the Prime Minister’s wife was the owner of the once-secret Panama company Egrant.

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, who conducted the inquiry, found no documentation linking her to the company.

“It is unbelievable how the institutions which are supposed to protect the people continue to protect the powerful and corrupt. Secrecy and lack of transparency in this country continue to leave the people with more questions, causing more chaos and divide in the country,” the two organisations said.

They noted it was not “normal” for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his office to be in possession of the full report while everyone else was left with “just three per cent of it”.

The report is in the public’s interest

“The people cannot rely on information from the government, nor from the Opposition or any other party, for that matter. The report is in the public’s interest above anyone else and we demand its release in its entirety immediately,” the activists pleaded.

Reacting to a statement by the Attorney General on Wednesday, Dr Muscat said he would be publishing the inquiry report in the coming days after having it reviewed to ensure that “its publication does not intrude into the privacy of third parties, hinder investigations and possible proceedings”.

“This process is being taken very seriously, also given the Attorney General’s position against publication,” the Office of the Prime Minister said.