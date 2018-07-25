Delia to sue after Attorney General refuses to pass on full Egrant inquiry

Peter Grech (left) and Adrian Delia (right).

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has said he will be filing court proceedings after Attorney General Peter Grech refused to pass on a copy of the full Egrant inquiry.

In a tweet, Dr Delia slammed the Attorney General's decision as "inexplicable" and "biased" and said he would be taking the matter to court.



The Attorney General’s Office declined to pass on a copy of the full inquiry on Wednesday, saying that the inquiry’s primary conclusions, released last Sunday, had only been made public due to the “exceptional” nature of the inquiry and its impact on public life.



Dr Grech had informed Dr Delia that he saw no reason to alter that original decision at this stage, and referred to the statement his office had released when publishing the inquiry conclusions last Sunday.

Following AGs inexplicable and biased decision to deprive the opposition from having the full report of the Bugeja’s inquiry I shall be immediately filing court proceedings. #nationalinterest first. — Adrian Delia (@adriandeliapn) July 25, 2018



In that statement, the Attorney General had said that publishing the full report would violate the privacy of a number of third parties and could compromise other ongoing investigations related to the the Egrant inquiry findings.

The PN leader wrote to Dr Grech on Monday, asking for a full copy of the inquiry and noting that the Opposition was at a distinct disadvantage when responding to the report, since Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had a copy of the full report while the Opposition did not.



Dr Delia is currently caught in a power struggle within his own party, with his predecessor Simon Busuttil having refused Dr Delia's request to suspend himself from the party's parliamentary group.



Dr Busuttil has said he would only draw his final conclusions about the inquiry, which runs to 1,500 pages, once he has seen a full copy of it. He has also accused Dr Delia of rushing to judge him before having seen the inquiry in full and of "siding with Joseph Muscat".