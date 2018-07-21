Egrant inquiry concluded, Prime Minister, PN want it published

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja led the inquiry into the claims. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated 1.05pm with PN reaction

The inquiry into claims that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's wife was owner of secret Panama company Egrant, a story which rattled Malta's political landscape, has been finalised.

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja finalised his inquiry after 15 months and handed it to the Attorney General, but no details have yet been divulged.

In a short statement through the Department of Information, the Attorney General said a detailed analysis of the inquiry is ongoing and that the conclusive report was "voluminous".

The Prime Minister said he had taken note of the announcement.



"According to the Maltese legal system, it is the Attorney General who decides whether an inquiry can be published or not. The Prime Minister asked for the inquiry to be published."



The Prime Minister said he will give his reaction immediately upon publication.

I have been informed that independent Magistrate Bugeja concluded inquiry I asked for on allegations against me & my wife, and handed it over to Attorney General. I asked AG to publish inquiry as soon as he concludes his internal review. I will comment immediately after -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) July 21, 2018

The inquiry was based on a claim made by assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia that Michelle Muscat was the owner of Egrant, based on the testimony of a Russian whistleblower, a former employee of Pilatus Bank.

The Prime Minister had then called it the "biggest political lie ever told" in Malta and pledged to "resign immediately" should a magisterial inquiry into the matter find any connection.

The claim sparked a political storm to the extent that the general election date was moved forward.

Leaks through the Panama Papers had shown that Egrant Inc was opened on the same day as another two Panama companies owned by Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri. The three companies were opened by Nexia BT, owned by Brian Tonna.

Publish inquiry in full - PN

The Nationalist Party demanded publication of the inquiry and said it would react once it is published.

It said the inquiry was meant to establish whether Ms Muscat was the ultimate beneficiary of Egrant, whether the prime minister or members of his family, or John Dalli, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi had any accounts at Pilatus Bank.

It should also establish their involvement in suspicious financial transactions in Pilatus Bank or in acts of corruption or money laundering with Azeris, the PN said.

Former Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil also said it is in the public interest that the Egrant inquiry report is "published, published immediately and published in full".

