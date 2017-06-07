Mifsud Bonnici, Azzopardi secure PN's two additional seats

Dr Mifsud Bonnici (left) and Mr Azzopardi (right) have been returned to parliament.

Nationalist Party veterans Carm Mifsud Bonnici and Frederick Azzopardi have made it back into parliament after the PN was handed two additional seats to ensure proportional representation.

The two experienced MPs won the two seats by virtue of being the two PN unelected candidates to win the highest number of votes.

Although the PN managed to elect 28 MPs, this has been bumped up to 30, in line with a Constitutional amendment designed to ensure parties have a number of elected representatives proportional to its total share of votes.

Which candidates have been elected in your district?

Dr Mifsud Bonnici is a former Justice and Home Affairs Minister who served in the the Gonzi administration. He is the fourth son of a president to be elected to parliament, joining Labour's Robert Abela and the PN's Beppe Fenech Adami and Mario de Marco.

Mr Azzopardi, an MP with two decades of parliamentary experience, will return to parliament having initially decided not to seek reelection.