Live: Check which candidates have been elected so far

Vote-counting is continuing at Naxxar counting hall, with some districts now closed but with progress agonising slow in others.

Fourteen MPs were elected from the 13 districts on the first count: seven Labour and seven Nationalist. Joseph Muscat (PL) and Simon Busuttil (PN) were both elected from two districts, as was to be expected.

In the 2013 election, 12 MPs were elected on the first count.

The Prime Minister garnered 27,540 votes from two districts, while Simon Busuttil got 20,655. In 2013, Dr Muscat had won 26,170 votes, while Dr Busuttil - not yet party leader at the time - got 14,440.

The process

MPs who get more than the quota for that district are elected on the first count.

In 2013, 12 of the 65 seats were filled on the first count: Joseph Muscat, Anton Refalo, Louis Grech, Owen Bonnici, Karmenu Vella, Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca for the Labour Party, and Lawrence Gonzi, Simon Busuttil, Beppe Fenech Adami, George Pullicino, Tonio Fenech and Giovanna Debono for the Nationalist Party.

The painful part of the process is transferring excess votes once a candidate has been elected. These are manually transferred and then, on each count, the candidate with the least votes is dropped and their votes are transferred to the next candidate.

With the number of votes transferred at each count going down as each candidate is eliminated from the race, the process becomes painfully slow.

This could change in the future as the intention is for ballot papers to be sorted and counting electronically.

Gozo tends to be the fastest to conclude all five MPs because it tends to have fewer candidates (21 this year). But the 9th District drags on for days: it took 22 counts to finalise all the MPs in 2013 and 2003, and 25 counts in 1998 and 2008.