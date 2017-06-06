Labour likely to have 7-seat majority

The Labour Party is expected to have a seven-seat majority in parliament, according to party sources.

The PL is likely to have 37 seats, with the Nationalists getting 30 MPs. The PN is likely to get 28 MPs elected, but the so-called proportionality system will give the party two additional seats.

The way things are developing in the counting process could see the PN being awarded an extra seat in the fourth and 13th districts. In this case, former minister Carm Mifsud Bonnici and Frederick Azzopardi are the favourites to win back their seats.

One of the PN's seats could be occupied by a candidate from Partit Demokratiku, most likely Marlene Farrugia.

Constitutionally, the Maltese parliament is made up of 65 parliamentarians but it was increased to 69 MPs in the last legislature to reflect proportional representation. The number of seats was increased to 71 MPs last November following a sentence by the Court of Appeal.

Just five new candidates have been elected MPs so far as vote-counting continues at a slow pace at Naxxar counting hall.