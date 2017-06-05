Live blog: Muscat to be sworn in as PL supporters celebrate victory

Joseph Muscat waves from the PL headquarter's balcony. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Setting off flares on the St Julian's seafront.

One day after the Labour Party's resounding electoral win, the vote counting process is still underway in Naxxar.

The first candidates have already secured their places in Malta's next parliament, Joseph Muscat will be sworn in as Prime Minister at 11.30am, and Simon Busuttil is expected to hold a more thorough press conference in the wake of the PN's defeat.

LIVE BLOG

10.09am With the first count completed for all 13 districts, official totals are in. Labour has won the 2017 election by 35,280 votes, garnering 55.04% of votes to the PN's 43.68%. AD's 2,564 votes mean it got 0.83% of votes.

10.05am Our reporter Ivan Martin will be covering Joseph Muscat's swearing-in ceremony a bit later in the morning. That's scheduled to begin at 11.30am, though Ivan tells us it's still not clear whether Dr Muscat will speak with the press after being sworn in.

10am District 9 numbers have started to trickle in. Counting for the district was held up when a few votes did not tally, but the problem seems to have been resolved. The district has gone decisevely the PN's way, and Kristy Debono becomes the first candidate elected from the district.

Robert Arrigo, Marthese Portelli and Ivan Bartolo (all PN) are doing well, while on the Labour side, Clifton Grima leads, with a trio made up of Michael Falzon, Edward Zammit Lewis and Manuel Mallia hot on his heels.

9.52am Flushed with victory, Joseph Muscat tweets that he's "humbled" by the electoral result - and then goes on to brag about it. And really, you would too.

Humbled by confirmation of increased majority. Together we got 2 best results in history, first consecutive wins for @PL_Malta in 41y -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) June 5, 2017

9.50am District 6 is now on the 6th count. Robert Abela is now 400 votes shy of the quota and looks likely to be elected, with Roderick Galdes best placed to get the PL's third seat.

On the PN side, Ryan Callus needs 800 more votes to be elected. The PN got 9,164 votes in the district – 2.4 times the quota - so in theory, they could get two seats.

9.43am If you're heading out to celebrate today, keep it civil.

Our online editor Herman Grech saw "two barbarians" speeding through Portes des Bombes this morning, while a reader in St Julian's sent us the above photo of two knuckleheads setting off flares on the promenade.

Photo: Facebook/Herman Grech

9.35am Back to the counting hall: It's looking like Claudio Grech and Paula Mifsud Bonnici (both PN) are neck-and-neck in District 1, with 2,821 and 2,338 votes respectively.

With Mario de Marco already elected and the PL having secured two seats, only one of them really stands of chance of securing a seat in parliament. It's all down to who inherits the other's votes - save for the highly unlikely possibility of them inheriting votes from a PL candidate.

9.32am Going by data from the past five elections, incumbent MPs stand a 75% chance of being reelected. Which familiar names will end up on the outside looking in this time round?

9.26am Joseph Muscat's 14,674 first count votes in District 2 means he made 361% of the district quota - the third most dominant candidate performance in Maltese electoral history, nudging Eddie Fenech Adami's 8th district showing during the 1987 general election (336% of the quota) into fourth place.

Dr Muscat managed to capture an even higher percentage of district 2 votes in 2013, getting 365% of the quota. Dom Mintoff's 367% performance in district 2 during the 1981 general election remains top of the all-time table.



9.16am How are the more controversial candidates faring? The PN's Salvu Mallia has yet to reach the 100-vote mark even when adding both his district totals together. Glenn Bedingfield is doing somewhat better, with an average of first count 200 votes in both districts. He'll be hoping to capture a chunk of Joseph Muscat's votes in subsequent counts.

Josie Muscat, meanwhile, racked up precisely 666 first count votes in the second district. And no, that is not a typo.

9.12am In the 13th district, Anton Refalo’s (PL) excess votes have been spread fairly evenly across almost all the other candidates, with Justyne Caruana in pole position. On the Nationalist side, Marthese Portelli looks as thought she has a chance of getting a seat.

9.10am Counters for District 6 must be keen to be named the Electoral Commission's best workers - vote counting there has already reached the fifth count.

The PL's Silvio Schembri has already been elected.

Robert Abela and Roderick Galdes are the front runners for the Labour Party, while for the Nationalists, Ryan Callus is the closest, with 3,070 votes, to the 3,847 quota.

9.06am The second count has now been completed on District 1. The PN's Claudio Grech and Paula Mifsud Bonnici have inherited most of Mario de Marco’s excess votes, but with 2,821 and 2,338 votes, they're still some way from the 4,033 quota.

9am It's a sunny start to the week, for Labour Party supporters at least. Plenty of PL flags and red t-shirts in Valletta this morning.