Live: Check which MPs are elected

Some of the first count votes are trickling in and The Times of Malta will regularly update the list of elected candidates over the coming days – but don’t hold your breath. It could take days.

Check your district results by clicking on the links below:

Sorting of the votes into each candidates’ pigeon-hole depending on who was given the number 1 vote started on Sunday at 10.15am at the Naxxar counting hall, with counting beginning this evening. The PL surplus was so large that the election was called just after 11am. However, the results for each MP take considerably longer to be officially called.

MPs who get more than the quota for that district are elected on the first count.

In 2013, 11 of the 65 seats were filled on the first count: Joseph Muscat, Anton Refalo, Louis Grech, Owen Bonnici, Karmenu Vella, Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca for the Labour Party, and Lawrence Gonzi, Simon Busuttil, Beppe Fenech Adami, George Pullicino and Giovanna Debono for the Nationalist Party.

The painful part of the process is transferring excess votes once a candidate has been elected. These are manually transferred and then, on each count, the candidate with the least votes is dropped and their votes are transferred to the next candidate.

With the number of votes transferred at each count going down as each candidate is eliminated from the race, the process becomes painfully slow.

This could change in the future as the intention is for ballot papers to be sorted and counting electronically.

Gozo tends to be the fastest to conclude all five MPs because it tends to have fewer candidates (21 this year). But the 9th District drags on for days: it took 22 counts to finalise all the MPs in 2013 and 2003, and 25 counts in 1998 and 2008.