Gozo swings towards Labour

Gozo has swung for the Labour Party, with 51.23 per cent of voters in district 13 casting their votes for Joseph Muscat's PL.

In the previous election, the PL had come within a whisker of winning the traditional PN stronghold, garnering 200 fewer votes than the PN, but had still managed to secure three out of five seats through cross-party voting on subsequent counts.

District 1, which is traditionally tightly contested by the two main parties, went to the PL, which has secured 54.86 per cent of votes there.

Districts 2 through till 7 have retained their strong PL majority, with Districts 8 to 12 favouring the PN.

First count votes have been counted for all districts save for two - Districts 3 and 9. 13 candidates have been elected so far, with party leaders Joseph Muscat and Simon Busuttil securing spots in both districts they contested.

