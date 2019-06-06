PN registers progress on David Stellini's seat

Xagħra councillor Kevin Cutajar said on Thursday that progress has been registered in the Nationalist Party regarding the seat vacated by David Stellini.

In a post on Facebook, the lawyer, who is hoping to be co-opted to Mr Stellini’s seat, said that the issue was not yet concluded but he believed that results could be achieved with more work and Gozo would be able to hold on to what belonged to it.

In a heated meeting, which saw the resignation of Mark Anthony Sammut from committee President, the Nationalist Party executive on Saturday voted to co-opt Jean Pierre Debono to Mr Stellini’s seat, but Mr Debono said he would not be taking up the seat after the decision was challenged by the Nationalist Party’s own regional Gozo committee.

Besides Mr Debono, Dr Cutajar was the only candidate to express interest in the seat.