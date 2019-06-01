PN executive meeting to discuss co-option

The Nationalist Party has suffered two humiliating defeats.

The Nationalist Party's executive committee is convening on Saturday morning for the first time since a landslide defeat at the European and local council elections.

The meeting is expected to discuss the co-option of a new MP following the resignation of David Stellini.

Lawyer and councillor Kevin Cutajar has formally announced his bid to occupy the Nationalist Party seat vacated by Mr Stellini, potentially setting the tone for a further rift within the party.

PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo gave no comment as he walked into the meeting.

Various PN MPs have expressed their support for Dr Cutajar's bid, while certain MPs and the party administration appears to be supporting Jean Pierre Debono.

Prior to walking into the meeting, Mr Stellini said he did not wish to “take sides” and give his opinion on who should take his seat in parliament.

Asked whether Dr Delia should face a vote of confidence after the electoral defeat, Mr Stellini said he would like to keep that discussion internal.

It is not known whether the meeting will discuss the abysmal election results of the last week.

Nationalist veteran Francis Zammit Dimech has in the meantime offered to intervene to help unite the party during a meeting with leader Adrian Delia.