Results start coming out in councils being counted Friday

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Updated 6.30pm

Noel Formosa will be retaining his post of mayor of San Lawrenz after he was the first councillor to be elected Friday. The Nationalist Party won the council 4-1.

Mr Formosa has been elected to the council since councils started excepted for once when he did not contest. “Tomorrow, I mark 25 years in local government,” he said.

Noel Formosa. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Sorting is currently underway for the councils in the third and final day of vote counting.

So far the Labour Party has won a majority in 32 councils with the PN retaining control of 12.

By the close of the second day of vote counting, the PL had a 60% majority of votes, the PN stood at 37%, while the rest of those elected were independent.

The process of scanning ballots began at 5.30pm.

Photo: Ivan Martin

Party sources said it would be all eyes on the result of the Mosta council. This had been held by the PN but a close battle is forecast. Siġġiewi, another PN held council, has been touted as also possibly swinging the PL's way, but Labour sources indicated this would be a "tougher ask". Gozo's Żebbuġ is another locality the PN are fearing they could lose to Labour.

A little scuffle as counting agents of different parties complain of encroaching on each others space. Video: Ivan Martin

The 23 councils being decided Friday are Swieqi, Attard, Qormi, Naxxar, Mosta, Floriana, Luqa, Senglea, Għargħur, Ħamrun, Kirkop, Gżira, Santa Luċija, Siġġiewi, Xgħajra, Mtarfa, San Lawrenz, Safi, Vittoriosa, Munxar, Kerċem, Żebbuġ (Gozo), and Qala.

Elected councillors

San Lawrenz: Noel Formosa (mayor), Anthony Formosa, Joseph Michael Cauchi, Carmela Grima - PN; George Camilleri - PL