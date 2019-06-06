PN parliamentary group to meet on Monday

The Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group will be meeting on Monday afternoon, Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar confirmed.

This will be the first meeting since April 15, and the very first since the double landslide defeat suffered in last month’s European and council elections.

Mr Cutajar, was replying to questions sent by Times of Malta earlier this week when it was reported that the group had not met for almost two months.

In his comments, Mr Cutajar declined to say what was on the agenda. “This is never sent in advance and this has been the practice for a long time,” he said.

He denied reports that this meeting was being held upon the request of a number of a number of MPs. “No such request has been ever made,” he noted as he insisted that the group was not convened this week due to the tight parliamentary schedule, and in view of the fact that some PN MPs were indisposed.

“A number of MPs had written to me saying they would be abroad, and consequently requested not to convene the group until their return,” he added.

Asked about the fact that the group had not met in almost two months, the Opposition whip said that the Easter break and the government’s decision to adjourn Parliament for two weeks, meant that there were no pressing parliamentary issues to debate.

The PN statute says that the group must meet at least once a month.