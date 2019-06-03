PN's situation is 'untenable' - MŻPN

The situation within the Nationalist Party is "untenable" and political responsibility must be shouldered, the PN's own youth movement said on Monday morning, amid major turmoil in the wake of national and internal elections.

"The current situation is untenable, and represents a new low. Enough is enough, and we demand that political responsibility be shouldered - at least out of respect for the thousands of voters and volunteers who gave their time, faith and effort - by those involved in the mess emanating from last Saturday’s vote in the Executive Committee," the MŻPN said in a Facebook post.

The statement comes hours after a motion to co-opt Jean Pierre Debono into parliament was postponed, as the Nationalist Party leadership scrambled to contain fallout from a contentious vote to have Mr Debono replace outgoing MP David Stellini.

It also comes after leader Adrian Delia blamed the PN “establishment” for putting spokes in the wheels and after he issued a stern warning to his most vociferous internal critics.

The MŻPN replied: "We have always stood out from our peers for our unwavering voice, unorthodox approach and the willingness to break ranks with whatever and whoever is labelled as 'The Establishment'." We must stand up to be counted - not just when the going is easy

The youth movement said it will analyse the current situation during a meeting of its own this week, and a full report and analysis shall be passed on internally.

"We must stand up to be counted - not just when the going is easy, but especially and more importantly, when the going gets tough."

The PN is reeling from its worst electoral result in history after the European Parliament and local council elections prompted demands for the PN administration to step aside.

Mark Anthony Sammut, who resigned last Saturday, implied on Sunday night that Jean Pierre Debono allowed two people to vote in an election he was contesting despite them not being eligible to do so.