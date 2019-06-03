‘It is a very sad situation’ – PN MPs stop short of calling for Delia's head

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A number of PN MPs on Monday acknowledged the "sad situation" within the party, but all of them stopped short of calling for Opposition leader Adrian Delia's outright resignation.

Jason Azzopardi, who has had a very public falling out with the PN leader, said the party deserved better.

Dr Azzopardi did not demand the PN leader's resignation, but instead repeated calls for him to put his leadership to the test through a confidence vote before the general council.

Claudette Buttigieg told the Times of Malta she did not know what the solution to the current impasse was.

"I wish I could answer. This is a very sad time for all of us, very sad. It is heartbreaking to see what is going on", she said.

Former deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami said the PN was going through a very difficult moment.

Dr Fenech Adami said everyone had to stand up to be counted in the manner they thought best.

"The party should come first and foremost before anything else", the MP said.

He stopped short of saying whether Dr Delia should resign, instead insisting everyone should carry their responsibilities.

Former PN leadership contestant Chris Said did not write off the party moving forward with Dr Delia as its leader.

The Gozitan MP on Saturday expressed his dismay at the way Kevin Cutajar was shunted aside in the contest to fill the seat vacated by fellow Gozitan David Stellini.

PN deputy leader David Agius declined to comment.