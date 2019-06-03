 National Archives to have purpose-built building at Ta' Qali
Monday, June 3, 2019, 16:54

Former Santu Spirtu hospital to become museum of medical history

Officials of the Lands Authority and the National Archives celebrate the transfer of land for a purpose-built National Archives building.

The National Archives are to move to a purpose-built building within Ta'Qali national park, while the old Santu Spirtu hospital, where the archives are currently housed, will become a museum of medical history, it was announced on Monday.

A ceremony during which land was transferred to the national archives was held on Monday morning.

Presiding over the signing were Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and the Property Market Chris Agius.

Mr Bartolo said this was a step about the future because Malta's identity was formed by the memory of its historical experiences across the centuries and its exchanges with other peoples and countries. 

Mr Bartolo paid tribute to former Nationalist MP Michael Bonnici, who passed away recently, and who had been heavily involved in voluntary work at the archives.

Mr Borg said this would be the first time that the national archives would have appropriate facilities for the conservation of their precious documents.

 

Careers

Spotlight

