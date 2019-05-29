 Former Nationalist MP Michael Bonnici passes away
Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 20:04

Former Nationalist MP Michael Bonnici died on Wednesday, aged 75.

A pharmacist by profession, Mr Bonnici, who was from Żebbuġ, a locality he was very committed to, was first elected to Parliament in 1987.

He served as an MP until 2003, including some years as deputy speaker. He was always moderate and correct in his actions, and was never spiteful in his criticism.

In 2011, he returned an honorary decoration he received in protest at the change of a street name that he said was disrespectful to one of the village’s “most respected ancestors”.

Mr Bonnici also kept records of the oldest people in Malta. His father, also a pharmacist, lived to be 100, as did his grandmother and great grandmother.

 

 

