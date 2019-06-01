 Watch: Maltese athletes' highs and lows at Small Nations Games
Advert
Saturday, June 1, 2019, 19:28

Watch: Maltese athletes' highs and lows at Small Nations Games

Team Malta returns home with 27 medals

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The Small Nations' Games - better known as the GSSE - came to an end on Saturday with Team Malta scoring one of the best performances away from our shores. 

The Maltese contingent returns home with 27 medals – six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze.

Times of Malta photographer Matthew Mirabelli captured the Maltese athletes in action in Montenegro, accompanying sports editor Valhmor Camilleri who kept readers updated daily with the results and performances. 

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Maltese athletes' highs and lows at Small Nations Games

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed