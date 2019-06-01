Watch: Maltese athletes' highs and lows at Small Nations Games

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The Small Nations' Games - better known as the GSSE - came to an end on Saturday with Team Malta scoring one of the best performances away from our shores.

The Maltese contingent returns home with 27 medals – six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze.

Times of Malta photographer Matthew Mirabelli captured the Maltese athletes in action in Montenegro, accompanying sports editor Valhmor Camilleri who kept readers updated daily with the results and performances.