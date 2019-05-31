Live blog: Gianluca Chetcuti wins double trap ahead of William Chetcuti

Gianluca Chetcuti (left) and William Chetcuti pose after the double trap final. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Team Malta is currently in Montenegro to take part in the 18th edition of the Games of the Small States of Europe. Expectations are high that the Maltese athletes could improve on the haul of 29 medals won in San Marino two years ago. Stay with us to follow all the latest results and achievements of the Maltese athletes in Montenegro.

12.35pm Gianluca Chetcuti finishes with 132 points, just two ahead of Chetcuti for Malta's second ever gold and silver swoop in a GSSE since Andorra 2005. Gian Marco Berti of San Marino takes bronze.

12.31pm GIANLUCA CHETCUTI WINS.... he hits the final pair to secure a second successive gold medal.

12.30pm It's tight at the top as Gianluca Chetcuti has missed six clays and need to hit one of the two final pair to take gold ahead of William Chetcuti.

12.20pm Gianluca Chetcuti is well on his way to win a second successive gold medal after hitting 12 from 14. He just needs another 11 to seal his second successive title.

12.15pm More good news for William Chetcuti as he is sure of finishing in the silver medal position as Berti has already missed two clays and cannot leapfrog the Maltese double shooter.

12.10pm MEDAL!!! William Chetcuti has won a second medal in these Games as his 28 in the final round has put him on 130 points and cannot go out of the top three positions. He is also almost a ssured of another silver at least as San Marino's Gian Marco Berti must hit a straight of 30 to overhaul him....

12.05pm The competition has entered the decisive stage with just one round to go. Here, Gianluca Chetcuti is on course for the gold medal as he is leading the way on 107 points. He is five clear of team-mate William Chetcuti who must fend off the challenge of San Marino's Gian Marco Berti who is just behind.

12pm There is no final in the double trap as organisers decided that all shooters will compete in five rounds of 50 clays with the top three shooters filling the podium.

11.50am Also in shooting William Vella has booked his place in the Air Rifle final after going through the qualifying stage this morning.

Vella placed seventh from 11 shooters with 593.3 points. Milos Bozovic, of Montenegro, topped the competition with 614.3.

Below is a clip of William Vella in action this morning.

William Vella in action at the Budva indoor shooting range.

11.45am In tennis Elaine Genovese has bowed out of the women's singles at the semi-final stage after she lost to Luxembourg's Molinaro 6-3 6-0. Despite the defeat, Genovese will return home for a silver medal.

Later this afternoon she will team up with Francesca Curmi in a bid to reach the women's doubles final

11.35am The big news this morning is that Gianluca Chetcuti and William Chetcuti are dominating the double trap competition and are currently leading the way with just less than two rounds left.

Gianluca Chetcuti, the gold medallist in San Marino, is topping the charts with 79 points, two clear of his team-mate William Chetcuti with San Marino's Gian Marco Berti third on 75.

11.30am Good morning everyone and welcome to Day Four at the 2019 GSSE. An exciting day is in prospect for us as Team Malta chase more gold medals.