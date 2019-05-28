Maurice Mizzi hauled into meeting by minister following anti-Muslim tirade

Maurice Mizzi

The government has distanced itself from remarks made by Maurice Mizzi, Guardian for Future Generations, who hit out at irregular immigration in The Sunday Times of Malta, arguing that Muslims are “taking over” and insisting the country should stop migrants from entering.

In a brief statement, the Ministry for Environment, Sustainable Development and Climate Change said it is dissociating itself with the reported statements, "as it is not reflective to the government’s vision including that of the Guardian of the Future Generations".

Minister José Herrera has requested an urgent meeting to clarify the situation.

Anti-Muslim tirade

Mr Mizzi made the inflammatory remarks during the course of an interview published in The Sunday Times of Malta.

The interview was intended to highlight his office’s work promoting sustainable development in government policymaking, but Mr Mizzi veered conversation towards migrants.

“I want to have Malta for the Maltese,” he said. “Maybe that’s an antiquated view, but I want to see it Catholic and for the Maltese. I don’t mind having others, as long as they don’t take over. And the problem is they have so many children.”

"At the moment, there are so many Muslims coming – they’re all having nine babies, next to our two – and they will take over eventually," he had said.

The comments had prompted outrage and calls for his resignation from several NGOs, who said his comments were racist and not in keeping with the function of his office.

"Mr Mizzi seems to forget the responsibility that comes with his role and the essential point that the most important factor to achieve development and guarantee future generations is peace," the NGOs said.

Correction 12.45pm: Mr Mizzi will be meeting the minister "later" in the day, sources clarified, and not at the time of writing as originally stated.