Guardian for Future Generations launches anti-Muslim tirade

Maurice Mizzi

Guardian for Future Generations Maurice Mizzi has hit out at irregular immigration into Malta, arguing that Muslims are “taking over” and insisting the country should stop migrants from entering.

In an interview with The Sunday Times of Malta to discuss his office’s work promoting sustainable development in government policymaking, Mr Mizzi turned to migration while talking about how working Maltese were failing to keep up with the cost of life – he argued that wages remained low because migrants were happy to work for the minimum wage.

“We should stop these people coming from abroad without a passport, with their children and with a different religion,” he went on to say. “We are living in a Catholic country, and when I die, I want to die in a Catholic country. At the moment, there are so many Muslims coming – they’re all having nine babies, next to our two – and they will take over eventually.”

Mr Mizzi, who has headed the government-appointed Guardian commission since it was reconstituted in 2017, returned to the issue unprompted later in the interview, repeating his view that Muslims were taking over by a demographic shift, raising fears of fundamentalist ‘Sharia law’ punishments, and insisting children born to migrants should not be given Maltese citizenship.

He quickly dismissed the suggestion of better integration programmes, retorting: “Muslims don’t change.”

His comments come just days after two men were charged with the murder of Ivorian migrant Lassana Cisse in what is alleged to have been a random, race-motivated attack, and as politicians and public figures warn of the dangers of xenophobic discourse in sowing the seeds of hatred.

When this was put to him, Mr Mizzi said he “utterly condemned” the murder and that the country had a duty to care for migrants that were already here, while insisting Malta “does not need any more”.

“I want to have Malta for the Maltese,” he said. “Maybe that’s an antiquated view, but I want to see it Catholic and for the Maltese. I don’t mind having others, as long as they don’t take over. And the problem is they have so many children.”

The position of the Guardian commission he heads, he said, was for the EU to support development in migrant origin countries as a means of reducing migration to Europe.

‘Regular growth better than plenty followed by famine’

In a wide-ranging interview, Mr Mizzi highlighted what he said was a growing problem of poverty even as the economy continued to surge. He questioned the sustainability of the current levels of growth.

Despite all but 2,000 people now being in employment, he said, some 14,000 lived in a state of material deprivation, meaning employment was not guaranteeing a decent standard of living.

“The government has to work out how the surplus is going to filter down. We’ve never had people sleeping outside before; why should it be happening now that we have a surplus?”

He praised recent social housing initiatives but said the large numbers of people moving to Malta for work had led to a dramatic increase in rent prices, while acknowledging the government’s assertion that foreign workers are now essential to economic growth.

“The government has a choice: either they push on or they accept that the economy will slow down,” he said. “Wouldn’t it be better to have 10 or 20 years of regular growth than to have – as the Bible says – seven years of plenty and then seven years of famine?”

Mr Mizzi also stressed the pressures development was piling on the country’s natural and built environment.

He praised the government’s new greening initiatives – including plans for a large new public park in Ta’ Qali – but said more needed to be done to prevent the eating-up of outside development zone (ODZ) areas.

He also called for a holistic building plan to guide development and raised the possibility of ‘building templates’ to ensure uniformity in urban streetscapes. “We cannot allow young architects to ruin our streets with their flair,” he said.

What is the Guardian for Future Generations?

The Guardian for Future Generations is a government-appointed commission intended to promote sustainable development in policymaking.

As described by Mr Mizzi, who heads the four-man board, its goal is “to ensure that while the needs of the present generation are being met, these do not compromise the needs of future generations”.

It is tasked with promoting sustainable development in the public and private sectors, developing networks of scientific understanding and providing goals and direction to government bodies.