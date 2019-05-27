Watch: 'Libyan mafia is killing people'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A man shouted out “Libyan mafia” as Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj held talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Monday.

As the high-level meeting went on in the office of the prime minister, the Libyan national stood outside, visibly upset and called out against the killing in Libya.

General Khalifa Haftar, whose paramilitary hold a chunk of eastern Libya, launched an assault on the capital.

The conflict has so far seen hundreds of people killed and thousands of others displaced.

International calls for a cease fire have been dismissed by General Haftar who has justified the offensive by saying he is fighting against “private militias and extremist groups” who he said were gaining influence in the capital under al-Sarraj.