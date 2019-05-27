Libyan PM tells Muscat of Tripoli fighting

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj held talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat over the precarious situation in the North African state.

Mr Sarraj heads the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord. But in recent months, strongman General Khalifa Haftar, whose paramilitary hold a chunk of eastern Libya, launched an assault on the capital.

The conflict has so far seen hundreds of people killed and thousands of others displaced.

Speaking during a tête-à-tête in the Auberge de Castille, Mr Sarraj told Dr Muscat he wanted to clarify the situation in his country to his Maltese counterpart, the negative impact it was having on the country’s image, and the repercussions on the Libyan people.

On his part, Dr Muscat said fighting in Libya was of “deep concern” to Malta.

“The Maltese are and have been close to the Libyan people, both because of the proximity of our two countries, but also because we have always considered Libyans as close friends, almost family,” he said.

Special Envoy to the Prime Minister Alex Sceberras Trigona, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela, and OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri were also in attendance.

Meanwhile calls for a ceasefire have been dismissed by General Haftar.

General Haftar has justified the offensive by saying he is fighting against "private militias and extremist groups" who he said were gaining influence in the capital under al-Sarraj.

"Of course, a political solution is the objective," Haftar told the Journal de Dimanche newspaper in France. "But to return to politics, we need to finish with the militias.

"The problem in Tripoli is a security one."

He offered an amnesty to fighters in Tripoli who laid down their arms, saying they would be allowed to "return home safe and sound."

The talks in Malta are also expected to feature an upsurge in migrant departures from Libyan shores. A group of 216 migrants was brought to Malta after rescue on Saturday.

The Libyan prime minister was last in Malta in January.