Advert
Sunday, December 16, 2018, 07:43

Pharmacies open today - December 16, 2018

9am-noon

Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);
The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);
Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);
St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);
Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);
Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);
St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);
Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);
Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211 Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);
Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);
St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);
Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);
Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to10pm.

Anici Pharmacy, Qormi, & Stella Maris Pharmacy, Sliema: Open from 8am to 8pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola, Floriana health centres open 24/7. Gżira health centre open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit is out of order. For further information call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - December 15, 2018

  2. Exchange season's greetings with the President, Prime Minister

  3. University students sound alarm on cigarette butt litter

  4. Crowdfunding campaign to restore baroque wall paintings

  5. The 15th edition of Carols by Candlelight

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed