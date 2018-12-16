Pharmacies open today - December 16, 2018
9am-noon
Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);
The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);
Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);
St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);
Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);
Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);
St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);
Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);
Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211 Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);
Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);
St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);
Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);
Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to10pm.
Anici Pharmacy, Qormi, & Stella Maris Pharmacy, Sliema: Open from 8am to 8pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola, Floriana health centres open 24/7. Gżira health centre open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit is out of order. For further information call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.