Gżira overcome St Andrews to move top

Haruna Garba (left) scores Gżira United's first goal against St Andrews. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

GŻIRA UNITED 2

Garba 12, Cohen 68

ST ANDREWS 1

Woo Ling 74

Gżira United survived the test as the match ended in a 2-1 victory but St Andrews definitely did not deserve to leave empty-handed.

In their previous match, Gżira suffered an early lead after nine minutes, but yesterday, they enjoyed a role reversal as, within six minutes of the start of the match, Garba opened the scoring. Nikolai Muscat sprinted down the right flank and squared to Garba who prodded home from point-blank distance.

The two teams’ inclination to play adventurous football made for an exciting match.

On 41 minutes, a curling free-kick by Matthew Woo Ling on the right, caused panic inside the Gżira box as the ball hit the woodwork at the far post of stranded Justin Haber.

Moments later, the alarms rang for Gżira again when Nicholas Mclaren sliced open the defence with a through ball for Kevaughn Atkinson who unleashed a fierce show which Haber repelled with difficulty.

From the possibility of drawing level, St Andrews went two goals down. Another breakaway by Garba set Cohen front of Calleja Cremona who slid the ball into the net.

Davies still made the Gżira defence work hard to keep thier lines intact, as the Jamaican winger’s cross from the right flew past the static Maroons defenders and towards Woo Ling who hit the ball home.

Gżira United's Haruna Garba was named BOV Player of the Match.