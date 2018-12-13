First national child adoption standards published

Adoption will for the first time be regulated by official standards following the publication of new guidelines by the government.



The Social Regulatory Standards for the Adoption of Children are aimed at agencies and prospective adoptive parents, and follow a consultation process which began last year.



Matthew Vella, CEO of the Social Care Standards Authority, said the new standards would encourage dialogue and cooperation to ensure high quality service in the child adoption sector.



He added that the authority would be launching the first national strategy on adoption in the next year.



Family minister Michael Falzon said there had been more than 40 intercountry adoptions this year, as well as a new agreement with Bulgaria.



He pointed out that the government was doing its best to facilitate the adoption process, including efforts to alleviate the financial burden with a €10,000 grant.



Also published were a set of easy-read guidelines, based on the same standards, designed specifically for prospective parents.