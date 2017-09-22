Chance to have your say on adoption standards

A consultation document about national standards for the child adoption process was today launched by Family Minister Michael Falzon.



Dr Falzon said the government was committed to facilitating what was a very difficult process for many couples.



He said a maximum grant of €10,000 would be available to couples seeking to adopt a child, and any travel expenses refunded.



The director for social welfare standards Carmen Buttigieg said the new standards being proposed would help all those involved in the adoption process, including the parents and all the relevant agencies.



Ms Buttigieg said the new standards would ensure all adoption-related services would be high-quality ones which safeguarded the interests of all those involved, particularly the children being adopted.



She said the new standards would continue to safeguard the welfare of the child even after adoption, through post-adoption reports and tracing.



Who will benefit from the new standards?



1. Children and adults going through the adoption process

2. Family members related to the child being adopted

3. Prospective adoptive parents

4. Agencies offering services linked to the adoption process



The six-week consultation process ends on November 3.



The consultation document is going to be accessible from the Family Ministry’s website.



Feedback can be sent on [email protected]