Two men charged with murder involvement face theft charges

Andrew Mangion

Two men, already targeted by criminal proceedings over a violent hold-up at an Armier boathouse and separate accusations stemming from the murder of Eleanor Mangion Walker, ended back in court facing fresh theft-related charges.

Andrew Mangion, 42, from San Ġwann, unemployed, and Kristjan Zekic, also known as Adhamjon Niyasov, 36, a Russian-born Qawra resident, were arraigned separately on Thursday before duty magistrate Astrid May Grima, charged with an aggravated theft from a St Julian's apartment on September 13.

Mr Mangion was separately charged with another theft of cash and other items from a Sliema apartment on September 27. He was further charged with having breached two bail decrees, which had imposed a total deposit of €14,000 and a further €62,000 by way of a personal guarantee.

Mr Zekic was separately charged over another aggravated theft committed back in December 2015 from an apartment in St Julian's. He was further charged with having violently resisted three police officers, including an inspector, on Wednesday afternoon in Qawra.

Other charges against Mr Zekic related to four separate instances of breach of bail.

During his arraignment, Mr Mangion pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody. Defence lawyer Alfred Abela informed the court that no request for bail was being made at this stage.

In a separate arraignment which followed closely that of Mr Mangion, Mr Zekic declared “I remain silent,” when asked about his name, age and other personal details, answering only that he worked as a chef and that he was pleading not guilty.

Lawyer Margo Zammit Fiorentino, defence counsel to Mr Zekic, informed the court that no request for bail was being made at this stage, requesting, however, the appointment of a medical expert to examine and photograph injuries allegedly suffered by her client on his face, legs and other parts of his body.

Inspector Fleri requested the exam to be conducted immediately after the sitting, after which the magistrate contacted a medical expert who was to examine the accused at the Sliema police station before Mr Zekic was taken to prison.

Prosecuting Inspector Fabian Fleri pointed out that there were no “visible injuries” on the accused “as all could see in open court.” Moreover, the man had already been visited by a doctor at the Paola Health Centre upon his own request after the arrest. A medical certificate was duly exhibited in court.

Mr Mangion is currently facing proceedings over the alleged murder of his estranged wife whose lifeless body had been found in a disused Qormi warehouse on July 3, 2016.

Mr Zekic is facing proceedings over his alleged involvement in helping Mr Mangion hide the woman's corpse, as well as separate proceedings over the alleged falsification of official documents.