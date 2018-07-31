Live: Knife found on the accused is the one that caused Hugo Chetcuti's death

Hugo Chetcuti was 52.

The compilation of evidence into the murder of well-known entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti continues on Tuesday. A number of police officers and court experts are expected to testify. So far, we have heard how CCTV footage from nearby outlets captured the attack, and how the knife in Mr Cmelik's holster matches the two stab wounds inflicted on Mr Chetcuti.

Another telling detail is that Mr Cmelik self-harmed while in jail.

12.23pm

Photos at the crime scene were taken by two police officers, a male and female, from the forensic lab, who are now testifying jointly. They were also given the suspect’s beige straw hat, and photographed him at the St Julian police station. They also collected Mr Chetcuti's clothes from Mater Dei, and sent the knife for forensic testing.

There is no sign of the family in court today. Mr Cmelik sits staring ahead, mostly looking down - but he is very calm, with no show of emotion.

12.14pm

After hearing about the footage of the accused, Dr Scerri now confirms that the wounds are compatible with the knife used in the attack, which was found on Mr Cmelik...

12.05pm

The accused allegedly twisted the knife before pulling it out. Apart from this V-shaped cut, there was another wound lower down. They had hit his intestines in three places, cutting numerous blood vessels.

The court hears how quickly Mr Chetcuti's condition deteriorated. By the evening his blood pressure began going down and the wound was turning septic. He was rushed in for another intervention.

There was, for a brief time, a glimmer of hope. The patient's condition was stable but there was a sudden detorioration, and a second operation was carried out which found there was another small puncture, close to his the intestines. As a result, there was an infection in his abdomen.

11.59am

Forensic expert Mario Scerri explains how he examined Mr Chetcuti's injuries as well as Mr Cmelik. He describes the knife that was found in the holster being worn by the accused: long, pointed, with one sharp cutting edge. It was later described as having a blade which was 15-16cm long.

He also examined the suspect and apart from some old injuries, he found recent self-inflicted ones, which Mr Cmelik confessed he had done to himself while in jail. He did not test positive to drugs.

11.49am

Footage from Bar Native turns out to be the most dramatic: you can see Mr Cmelik going up the steps to where Mr Chetcuti was with his brother and colleagues. His distinctive yellow hat - which eventually helped police to track him down in Sliema - was held behind his back. And there is a shiny object visible as he leans forward to hold the victim. You can then see the man running away.

You could hear a pin drop as Dr Bajada explains that he had been given a description of the suspect by the police and subsequently downloaded the footage himself from different establishments, which he collated into one video to create a sequence of events.

Dr Giglio asked whether there was footage of the suspect prior to 10.08pm as he was allegedly there earlier - but he was only seen on the footage obtained at that time, Dr Bajada explains.

11.44am

CCTV footage has been obtained from three different establishments near the crime scene, one which shows the accused approaching the victim, and another the victim. The footage last just a few vivid minutes, starting at 10.08pm.

The accused is clearly visible in the footage, wearing shorts and a shirt.

Court expert Martin Bajada was appointed by the inquiring magistrate to examine CCTV footage from the crime scene. He has presented a copy of his report about the footage.

11.35am

Only three armed security guards this time - nevertheless, abnormal levels of security.

Fingerprints expert Joseph Mallia starts by taking fingerprints and palmprints of Mr Cmelik, who sits quietly wearing a sombre blue jacket. The accused wipes the ink off his hands and returns to his seat in the dock. The testimony can now begin.

Two other security guards walk into the court a bit later.

WHAT HAPPENED SO FAR

Mr Chetcuti died on July 12, six days after he was stabbed in Paceville by a former employee on a busy Friday night outside one of his own establishments. The attack was witnessed by several individuals.

Tributes for Hugo Chetcuti outside one of his establishments.

In the first hearing, on July 18, his brother Isaac recounted the harrowing moments before the alleged attack, explaining how he was with Hugo when Cmelik approached - but that they did not realise what had happened till he keeled over.

What happened?

Bojan Cmelik, 35, allegedly stabbed Chetcuti,52, twice in the stomach on July 6, a busy Friday night outside one of his own Paceville entertainment establishments.

The suspect being escorted out of court. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The entrepreneur died six days later in hospital, having suffered post-operation infections caused by three stab wounds to his stomach.

The Serbian was arrested in Sliema after a chase and was charged with attempted murder. That charge was then converted to murder after Mr Chetcuti's death.

Who was Hugo Chetcuti?

Over the course of some four decades, Mr Chetcuti built an empire of restaurants, nightclubs and gentlemen’s clubs, and recently started branching out into the hotel business.

His eponymous brand included popular Paceville establishments like Havana, Hugo’s Lounge, Hugo’s Pub, Shadow Lounge, Rocco Club Lounge, Bacco by Hugo’s, Club H, Soho Lounge, Native Bar & Diner, Hugo’s Passion and his flagship, Hugo’s Terrace. The latest additions were a burger bar, a Middle Eastern eatery and another offering Italian food.

Who is in court?

The court is being presided over by Magistrate Marse Ann Farrugia, inspector Nicolai Sant is prosecuting, assisted by senior inspector Trevor Micallef.

Sarah Mifsud and Joe Giglio are appearing parte civile, while Ishmael Psaila is legal aid.