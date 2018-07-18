'Why did he do this to me? I didn't even know him' - Hugo Chetcuti before his death

Bojan Cmelik being taken to court after the stabbing. File photo.

The stabbing of Hugo Chetcuti was captured on CCTV and the footage will be shown during a future session of the compilation of evidence, lawyer Joe Giglio announced at the end of three hours of testimony.

The compilation of evidence into the murder of well-known entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti started on Wednesday.

You could have heard a pin drop in the court as the victim's brother Isaac recounted how the accused walked across to their table, putting his arms around Hugo Chetcuti's neck and then allegedly pulling a knife out of a holster strapped to his waist to stab him.

The court heard how the suspect was chased by police on foot and in patrol cars before eventually being caught at St Helen's Street, Sliema with a knife tucked into a holster around his waist. He was eventually arrested after being tasered three times, kicking and struggling.

The next hearing has been set for July 31.

1.19pm

The attack on Hugo was "vividly" captured on CCTV and the footage will be made available to the court, lawyer Joe Giglio has just announced.

The dramatic announcement, coming after almost three hours of testimony about the stabbing, brings the hearing to a close. The prosecution have no further witnesses to present.

1.05pm

Hugo's project manager, Simon Attard, takes to the stand, but whereas Isaac was unemotional, he is clearly upset and agitated. He said that the accused was wearing a 'funny' yellow hat, which stood out on a Friday night in Paceville.

"He was special to us," he says, in reference to the victim.

Describing the way that the accused approached Hugo, he inadvertently refers to Cmelik as "the killer" and is reprimanded by the magistrate.

Mr Attard explains how Hugo keeled over after the attack, and was rushed off by security personnel, leaving him stunned and frozen. He confirms to the court that he had never seen the accused before then.

He has been asked by the magistrate to draw a sketch indicating where people were at the time of the attack.

12.50pm

Isaac Chetcuti explains how Hugo was put into an induced coma but that he regained consciousness later on Saturday, telling him: "Why did he do this to me? I don’t even know him."

You could hear a pin drop in the court as Isaac explains that he slept in the waiting room, while Hugo was operated on, but that on Sunday morning, his brother was still in great pain.

"I feel I’m going to die," Hugo said. They turned out to be some of his last words, as he was later taken in for a second operation and never regained consciousness.

12.27pm

Hugo's brother Isaac now takes the stand and prepares to tell his version of the events as they unfolded. He launches into a meticulous account of their communication that day, and even where he parked - accompanied by his sister Cheryl - when he went to Paceville that evening. The siblings spent a pleasant evening, trying out the various dishes that would be served at the new outlet, seated with the foreman of the hotel and Mr Farrugia.

As Mr Farrugia had already testified, at one point the sister left with him to go to another of the Hugo outlets, which is run by her husband. Hugo was sitting on a high stool with his back to the road-side, and Isaac opposite him. A man called out Hugo Chetcuti's name and they looked round, spotting Cmelik.

The accused walked across the steps towards them, holding out his hand as though he wished to shake Hugo's. Isaac says he thought nothing of it at the time, as Hugo was well known and always being approached by people.

It was only when Hugo slumped forward that Isaac realised that something had happened, by which time the accused had already run off

The accused allegedly put both his arms around Hugo's neck, pulling him towards him before using one hand to make a few sharp jabs. It was only when Hugo slumped forward that Isaac realised that something had happened, by which time the accused had already run off.

Hugo managed to shout "Catch him!" and Isaac and some others set off in pursuit. When it was clear that he had given them the slip, Isaac raced back to his brother, calling 112 as he ran.

He also called Hugo's son, whose was overseas, telling him to come back to Malta as quickly as he could.

12.15pm

Another RIU officer, Joseph Camilleri is on the stand now, again going over the details of the chase and capture.

11.55am

The police headquarter's control room, where 112 calls are received. File photo.

The hearing resumes and PC Glen Vella from the Rapid Intervention Unit takes the stand, saying they were informed about the stabbing by the police headquarter's control room. He confirms much of what we already know about the sequence of events so far.

However, he was one of the three officers who caught Cmelik, whose face was covered in sweat at the time - as though he had been exerting himself. Mr Vella says that Cmelik refused to stop when instructed to do so, even after he was warned that he would be Tasered.

The police eventually Tasered him twice when he was running towards them, clutching something on his waist. At that point, he was only two metres away. He continued to struggle and kick out, even when on the ground, slightly injuring the police officers.

Mr Vella confirms that he had to use the Taser a third time on him, before reading him his rights and telling him that he was going to be charged with attempted murder. He shows the court a picture of the knife found on Cmelik, which he had taken with his own mobile phone.

11.40am

The next witness is another police officer, PS Ivan Attard, who was also at the St Julian police station that night. He explains that Hugo and Isaac Chetcuti had been sitting at a table together just before the inauguration of the group's new seafood and cocktail bar, when they were approached by a man, who without warning stabbed Hugo twice and ran off.

Isaac had chased the aggressor as far as Burger King but then lost him. It was at this point that the Rapid Intervention Unit took over the chase. Mr Attard tells the story of the pursuit along the Sliema front, which eventually ended in St Helen's Street.

The sitting is suspended for a while as the magistrate retires to her chambers.

11.35am

The sergeant was sent to Fortizza on Saturday, where Cmelik's brother Adam Milic worked. The two had apparently not spoken for some six months, even though they shared an apartment for some of that time, with Mr Milic saying that his brother had been acting strange and aggressive.

Mr Milic confirmed that Cmelik had worked for Hugo's for a time and that he had been fired but he did not say why.

Cmelik is sitting very quietly with no expression at all as the events of that night are recounted.

11.29am

The court hears dramatic testimony via Sergeant Asciak about the the desperate attempts by Hugo's security office, James Farrugia, who was at Mr Chetcuti's side from 8pm to 10.15pm that fateful night.

He left him to accompany Mr Chetcuti's sister to another venue, and it was while he was there that he learned of the attack. Mr Farrugia rushed back to find his boss covered in blood, saying that he had been stabbed. Stuffing tissues over the wound in an attempt to stem the blood, Mr Farrugia helped Mr Chetcuti down the stairs, called a taxi over and went with the victim to the hospital.

Hugo Chetcuti was stabbed outside one of his own properties.

11am

35-year-old Cmelik pleads not guilty to the charges. All we know so far is that he has no fixed address, and had recently been living outside, doing odd jobs with no fixed employment.

The first witness is now taking the stand: Dr Robert Patiniott, who was on duty at the emergency department of Mater Dei Hospital when Mr Cmelik was brought in, his face covered in blood. He first attended to him at 1.30am.

The next witness is PS Shaun Asciak, who was on duty at the St Julian's police station on the night of the murder. It was he who was called out - accompanied by four other officers - after reports of the stabbing were made.

They were met on site by Hugo's brother, Isaac, who said that the aggressor had run away and gave them a description of him, including what he was wearing. The police sped off in pursuit, in a patrol car, towards Balluta church.

By the time they got near Snoopy's Bar, there was already a strong presence from the Rapid Intervention Unit, which had nearly captured the alleged attacker. However, he managed to slip away onto the rocky foreshore.

PS Asciak said that they drove on to Surfside and ran down onto the rocks but saw no-one at first. They then noticed someone running towards Fortizza. The dramatic chase ensued with the car along Tower Road, and the witness and another on foot.

At this point, the witness said that a radio call came in to confirm that the suspect had been caught: by the time they got there, he was already face down on the ground with handcuffs on.

The police sergeant said that he could feel something under his shirt, and lifted it to find a holster with a knife. His clothes and knife were eventually passed on for forensic testing.

Cmelik was taken to the police station, but he refused to say anything, insisting that he would tell his story in court.

PS Asciak went to the hospital, where he was told by Dr Mario Scerri that Mr Chetcuti was in a critical condition.

Cmelik was also taken to hospital to be checked and for urine samples to be taken, before being taken to the police lock-up.

10.45am

Cmelik enters the court, wearing navy blue shorts and a T-shirt. He is handcuffed and wearing a bullet proof vest. He was accompanied into the court by six armed officers, also in bullet proof vests - and two are now standing on either side of him in the dock. This is a clear indication of how high-profile this case will be. Four more police officers enter the court, taking up the last few places.

Cmelik confirms to the magistrate that he understands English - and the proceedings will be conducted in this language. An interpreter is on hand for witnesses who wish to testify in Maltese.

Dr Giglio, appearing for the family, officially informs the court that Mr Chetcuti has died since the accused was first charged. The prosecution presents the amended charge sheet to the court.

10.23am

Tension is already building up in the court. There are several armed security officers outside the room but no sign of the accused or of Hugo Chetcuti's family yet. The legal teams are trickling in. This is one of the smallest halls, not the best option considering how high profile this case will undoubtedly be. The press were jostling for a place on the only bench available at the back of the courtoom.

WHAT HAPPENED

Bojan Cmelik, 35, allegedly stabbed Chetcuti,52, twice in the stomach on July 6, a busy Friday night outside one of his own Paceville entertainment establishments.

The entrepreneur died six days later in hospital, having suffered post-operation infections caused by three stab wounds to his stomach.

The Serbian was arrested in Sliema after a chase and was later charged with attempted murder. That charge will now be converted to murder.

Well-known criminal lawyer Joe Giglio, who is representing the family parte civile said Mr Chetcuti was murdered by a "mentally disturbed and disgruntled" employee who was sacked for being drunk at work.

His funeral is taking place on Thursday at 10am at Christ the King Church, Pjazza Antione De Paule, Paola. The family has asked for contributions to the Ursuline Creche, Triq Karm Galea, Sliema, Malta, SLM 1934 (donations can be made online at www.rip.com.mt/charities)

WHO WAS HUGO CHETCUTI?

Over the course of some four decades, Mr Chetcuti built an empire of restaurants, nightclubs and gentlemen’s clubs, and recently started branching out into the hotel business.

His eponymous brand included popular Paceville establishments like Havana, Hugo’s Lounge, Hugo’s Pub, Shadow Lounge, Rocco Club Lounge, Bacco by Hugo’s, Club H, Soho Lounge, Native Bar & Diner, Hugo’s Passion and his flagship, Hugo’s Terrace. The latest additions were a burger bar, a Middle Eastern eatery and another offering Italian food.

WHO IS WHO IN COURT?

The court is being presided over by Magistrate Marse Ann Farrugia, inspector Nicolai Sant is prosecuting, assisted by senior inspector Trevor Micallef.

Sarah Mifsud and Joe Giglio are appearing parte civile, while Ishmael Psaila is legal aid.