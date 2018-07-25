Teenage boy, 16, granted bail after street stabbing incident

A 16-year-old boy from Cospicua has been released on bail after being charged with stabbing two men in an argument.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arraigned before magistrate Josette Demicoli on Wednesday morning on two counts of grievous bodily harm.

Inspectors Josric Mifsud and Jeffrey Scicluna also charged the youth with carrying a weapon during the commission of an offence, possession of a knuckleduster, carrying a knife in public without a licence, threatening the men and breaching the peace.

Several people ranging between 16 and 43 were injured during the argument in Cospicua on Tuesday night in Triq Erin Serracino Inglott

Police said seven people were involved in the fight which started at Misrah Santa Margerita and ended in Triq Erin Serracino Inglott.

Two men, a 37-year-old and a 17-year-old, were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

A 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old were taken to Floriana health centre. While the woman suffered only minor injuries, the young man was treated for serious injuries.

Police found two knives and a truncheon which were allegedly used during the fight.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri entered a not guilty plea and requested bail. The accused would live with his grandmother if released from arrest, Dr Debono said.

The court upheld the request against a personal guarantee of €7000, emphasising the importance of him abiding by his bail conditions and warning him that the slightest omission would be a crime in itself and result in his arrest. He was ordered to sign bail book three times a week and observe a curfew.

He was banned from going to Cospicua until proceedings came to an end.