Four hurt in street brawl in Cospicua

An argument between seven people erupted into a fully-fledged fight on Tuesday evening, with four people injured as a result.

The fight happened in Cospicua at around 10.30pm on Triq Erin Serracino Inglott, with tempers having first flared in Santa Margerita square, police said in a statement.

Two men from Cospicua aged 37 and 17 were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where doctors certified them as being slightly injured.

A 43-year-old woman and 16-year-old youth, both also from Cospicua, were taken to Floriana health centre. The woman was slightly injured while the teenager's injuries were certified as grievous.

Police confiscated two knives and a truncheon which they believe were used in the course of the argument.