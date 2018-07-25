Advert
Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 09:19

Four hurt in street brawl in Cospicua

Tempers flare as argument between seven leaves four nursing injuries

An argument between seven people erupted into a fully-fledged fight on Tuesday evening, with four people injured as a result. 

The fight happened in Cospicua at around 10.30pm on Triq Erin Serracino Inglott, with tempers having first flared in Santa Margerita square, police said in a statement. 

Two men from Cospicua aged 37 and 17 were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where doctors certified them as being slightly injured. 

A 43-year-old woman and 16-year-old youth, both also from Cospicua, were taken to Floriana health centre. The woman was slightly injured while the teenager's injuries were certified as grievous. 

Police confiscated two knives and a truncheon which they believe were used in the course of the argument. 

